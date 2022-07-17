ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFRX. StockNews.com began coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a sell rating for the company. WBB Securities upgraded ContraFect to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut ContraFect from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.44 on Thursday. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

