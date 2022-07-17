Conflux Network Price Tops $0.32 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

