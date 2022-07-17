Conceal (CCX) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CCX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1,346.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.0975 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,209.16 or 1.00069178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00043508 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00211655 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00262388 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00110366 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00063112 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004363 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,420,166 coins and its circulating supply is 12,638,118 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

