Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives $1,915.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,915.00.

CMPGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.19) to GBX 2,100 ($24.98) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($20.81) to GBX 1,825 ($21.71) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($24.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($15.94) to GBX 1,500 ($17.84) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Price Performance

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

Compass Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.1032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

(Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.