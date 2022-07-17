Comparing Ashford (NYSE:AINC) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford and GreenBox POS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $388.48 million 0.11 -$9.93 million ($13.74) -1.03 GreenBox POS $26.31 million 1.34 -$26.45 million ($0.81) -1.05

Ashford has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS. GreenBox POS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Ashford has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.76, indicating that its share price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ashford and GreenBox POS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 1 0 3.00 GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ashford presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.18%. Given Ashford’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -0.18% -17.44% 8.12% GreenBox POS -130.21% -21.34% -9.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.6% of Ashford shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ashford beats GreenBox POS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

