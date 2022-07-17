Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLAA remained flat at $9.80 during trading hours on Friday. 6,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,145. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

