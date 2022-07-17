Coldstack (CLS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $213,240.00

Coldstack (CLS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular exchanges. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $210,660.75 and approximately $213,240.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00041456 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001663 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022350 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001935 BTC.
About Coldstack
Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.
Coldstack Coin Trading
