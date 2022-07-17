Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COIN. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.71.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.82. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 in the last ninety days. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

