Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $266.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $222.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.40 million. Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherent will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
