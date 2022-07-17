Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Coherent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $266.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $222.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.40 million. Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherent will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherent

About Coherent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Coherent by 16.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Coherent by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth approximately $3,598,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 33.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Coherent by 13.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.