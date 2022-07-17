Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair lowered Cognyte Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.60 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,670 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after buying an additional 3,931,750 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,921,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,357,000 after buying an additional 2,924,147 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,656,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,292,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after buying an additional 1,278,641 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

