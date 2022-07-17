Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of CDRO opened at $2.44 on Friday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter valued at $779,000.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

