CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.25.
CCMP has been the subject of several research reports. CL King lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
In related news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.
