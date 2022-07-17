CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Short Interest Up 68.2% in June

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CleanTech Acquisition Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CLAQ traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. CleanTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in CleanTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,275,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CleanTech Acquisition

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on CleanTech Acquisition in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

