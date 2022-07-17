Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Clariant Price Performance

CLZNY stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. Clariant has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLZNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Clariant

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Featured Stories

