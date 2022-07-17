Citigroup Trims F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price to $170.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of F5 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of F5 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of F5 from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Shares of FFIV opened at $148.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.15. F5 has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.68.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total value of $164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,178 shares of company stock valued at $712,229. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 21,282 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

