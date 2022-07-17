Citigroup Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $145.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $158.75 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $163.50 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

