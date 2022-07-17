CIBC Trims Finning International (TSE:FTT) Target Price to C$35.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$43.33.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$24.80 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$23.89 and a 1 year high of C$40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.30.

Insider Activity

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.8199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total transaction of C$90,165.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59. In related news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total transaction of C$90,165.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,211,400. Insiders bought 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $254,134 over the last quarter.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.