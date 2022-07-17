Chrono.tech (TIME) Reaches Market Cap of $82.26 Million

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded 151.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 162.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for $115.84 or 0.00547428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $82.26 million and approximately $15.62 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,166.81 or 1.00026731 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

