ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Short Interest Update

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the June 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 31,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

Shares of IMOS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.79. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.9194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. This represents a yield of 10.4%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

