China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Down 38.3% in June

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 98,100 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) by 2,009.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,269. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

