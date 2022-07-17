China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.51

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and traded as low as $10.91. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 14,338 shares changing hands.

China Shenhua Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.26.

China Shenhua Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.3115 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from China Shenhua Energy’s previous dividend of $1.13. China Shenhua Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.37%.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

