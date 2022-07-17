China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 624,100 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the June 15th total of 963,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Life Insurance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 31,402 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 58,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in China Life Insurance by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in China Life Insurance by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Price Performance

China Life Insurance stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,404. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

China Life Insurance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.4847 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

About China Life Insurance

(Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.