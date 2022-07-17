Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Chariot Stock Performance
Chariot stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. Chariot has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.33.
About Chariot
