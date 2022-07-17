Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the June 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Chariot Stock Performance

Chariot stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20. Chariot has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.33.

About Chariot

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,476 square kilometers, and Lixus license comprising an area of approximately 2,390 square kilometers in Morocco; four shallow water blocks totaling an area of 768 square kilometers in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil; and three cost pools being Central Blocks in Namibia.

