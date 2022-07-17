CGI (NYSE:GIB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.04.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

