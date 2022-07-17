Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.29.
Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.77.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.