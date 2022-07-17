Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $146.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBOE. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.29.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.77.

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

