Casper Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.05 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $168.87 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00049130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,008,772,062 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,291,068 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

