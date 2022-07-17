Casper Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.05 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $168.87 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00049130 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021874 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001786 BTC.
Casper Coin Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,008,772,062 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,291,068 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
