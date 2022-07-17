Casper (CSPR) Market Cap Reaches $167.39 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Casper has a market capitalization of $167.39 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00040789 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00022201 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001960 BTC.
About Casper
Casper’s total supply is 11,010,677,396 coins and its circulating supply is 5,434,231,431 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
