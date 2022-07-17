CashBet Coin (CBC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,630.00

CashBet Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $24.68, $50.98 and $5.60. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,245.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CashBet Coin is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin. The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com. CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

