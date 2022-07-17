Carry (CRE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.37 Million

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $38.32 million and $4.37 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Carry has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00073388 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00013082 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000668 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

