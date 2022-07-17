Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Raised to GBX 245

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 243 ($2.89) to GBX 245 ($2.91) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 235 ($2.79) to GBX 260 ($3.09) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Capricorn Energy from GBX 215 ($2.56) to GBX 225 ($2.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.91) to GBX 285 ($3.39) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 227.86 ($2.71).

Shares of Capricorn Energy stock opened at GBX 210.60 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 210.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 206.63. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 122 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 238.80 ($2.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £663.81 million and a P/E ratio of 143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

