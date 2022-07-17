Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.00.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Capital Power will post 2.2361405 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,904.93. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840.

About Capital Power

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.