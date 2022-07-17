Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 901 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $83.37 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $136.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.97.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

