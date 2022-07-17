Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.54 and a 200-day moving average of $174.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.22 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

