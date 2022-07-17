Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $557,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPYV opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

