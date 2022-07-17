Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 1.0% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 44,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $420.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.91. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

