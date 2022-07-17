Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,561.0% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 20,839 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 87,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 59,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TIP opened at $114.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.