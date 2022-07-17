Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.7% during the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 76,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 14,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 122,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

STORE Capital Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE STOR opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

STORE Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

