Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $44.76 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $94.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

