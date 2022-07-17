Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,658 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $147.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.61.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

