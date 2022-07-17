Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Down 53.4% in June

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 17,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,773. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $17.47.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
