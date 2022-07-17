Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Down 53.4% in June

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 17,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,773. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 45.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.