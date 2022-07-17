C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,206 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises approximately 5.6% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned approximately 0.94% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $129,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,690,000 after acquiring an additional 77,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,612,000 after acquiring an additional 115,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,940,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,384 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.48 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

