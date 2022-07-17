BSClaunch Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $917.00 (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $13,032.05 and approximately $917.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00048861 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022059 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001797 BTC.
About BSClaunch
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
Buying and Selling BSClaunch
