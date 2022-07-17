Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.25.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,164.5% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,702,000 after buying an additional 977,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brunswick by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,505,000 after acquiring an additional 507,894 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $39,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,807,000 after acquiring an additional 371,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 580,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 346,444 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

