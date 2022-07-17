Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT at $16.38

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

PEYUF stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $14.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.0386 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

