Brokerages Set OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) PT at $126.50

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.50.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $383,693.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 74,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $383,693.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $1,569,138. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

OSI Systems Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $101.40.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.