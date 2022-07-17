Brokerages Set ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) PT at $12.33

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OBSV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Aegis began coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in ObsEva by 143.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in ObsEva during the first quarter worth $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in ObsEva by 33.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in ObsEva by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of OBSV opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

