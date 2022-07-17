Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target at $4.92

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $2.07 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

