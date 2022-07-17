Brightworth Sells 235 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brightworth cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Target were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Target by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Target by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Target Stock Up 0.3 %
TGT stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.93.
Target Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.
Insider Activity at Target
In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
