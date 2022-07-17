Brightworth Sells 235 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brightworth cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Target were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Target by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Target by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

TGT stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.93.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.