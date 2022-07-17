Brightworth Sells 1,212 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brightworth reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 468.2% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $212.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

