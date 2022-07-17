Brightworth Has $19.02 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brightworth trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.9% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $297.70 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.94.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

